Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,992 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,837 shares of company stock worth $6,372,709 in the last three months.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

