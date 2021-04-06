Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,235,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $122.38.

