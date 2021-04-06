Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

CPA stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

