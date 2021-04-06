Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter worth about $306,000.

EGF opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

