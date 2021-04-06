Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Vectrus worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vectrus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

