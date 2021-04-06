Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Constellium worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Constellium by 600.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

