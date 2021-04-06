Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

