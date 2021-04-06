Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.36 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

