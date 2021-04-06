Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.40 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

