Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Kadmon worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

