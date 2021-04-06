Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.46 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of uniQure worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

