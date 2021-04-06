Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

