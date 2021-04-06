Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $1.44 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,621,000.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $21,877,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,946,628 shares of company stock worth $97,238,724.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.