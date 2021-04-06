Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 16,436 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.13% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPPP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

