Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 63,530 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,715 shares of company stock worth $3,514,951. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

