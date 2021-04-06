Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 74,946 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

