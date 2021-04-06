Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 31,962 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

