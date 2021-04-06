Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPH opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

SPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

