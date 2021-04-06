Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

