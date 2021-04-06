Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 139,379 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

