Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,452 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of ALV opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

