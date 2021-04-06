Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,435 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 52.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

GTES opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.