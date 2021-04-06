Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,985 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of SMART Global worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

