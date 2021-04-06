Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,087 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.