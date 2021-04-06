Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,700 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.