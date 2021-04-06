Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 61,369 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

BAP opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

