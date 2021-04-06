Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $1.35 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,441,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $76,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

BEKE opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

