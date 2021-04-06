Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of NexGen Energy worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

