Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

