Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Welltower reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Welltower by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 84,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

