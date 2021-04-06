Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

WERN opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.