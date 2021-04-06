Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 343.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

HYI stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

