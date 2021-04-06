Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.01

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 234258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

