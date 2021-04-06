Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $78.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

