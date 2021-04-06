WeTrust Hits Market Cap of $882,648.15 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $882,648.15 and $21.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

