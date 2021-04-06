WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).
SMWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.
