WHALE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $32.53 or 0.00056294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 2% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $177.48 million and $1.07 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.