Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,156. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

