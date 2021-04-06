Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.
Shares of WPM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,156. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
