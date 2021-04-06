Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 172,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,932,156 shares.The stock last traded at $41.51 and had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

