Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,946.93

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,946.93 ($38.50) and traded as high as GBX 3,502 ($45.75). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,490 ($45.60), with a volume of 364,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,430.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,946.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

