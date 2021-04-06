Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,774. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

