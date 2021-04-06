Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.85.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,954. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

