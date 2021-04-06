Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.85.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,954. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.