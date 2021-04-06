Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.85.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

