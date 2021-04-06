WhiteCoin Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $8.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010477 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 236.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.