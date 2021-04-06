Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Paul Flynn Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) insider Paul Flynn sold 1,000,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.26), for a total value of A$1,766,000.00 ($1,261,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

