Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $26.88 million and $1.41 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart token can now be bought for $3,023.94 or 0.05173436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

