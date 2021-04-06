WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

