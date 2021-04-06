Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 20,933 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
