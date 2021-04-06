Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 20,933 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

