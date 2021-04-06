William Hill (LON:WMH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $269.91

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.91 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 273.30 ($3.57). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 272.10 ($3.56), with a volume of 18,382,745 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

Get William Hill alerts:

In related news, insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total value of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56). Also, insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total value of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.